BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 28 - CLIMATE CRISIS? (spanish subtitles)
vari3dad3s
vari3dad3s
146 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
351 views • September 04, 2023

This episode is all about the current 'MEGA-CRISIS' that will make the Covid-crisis pale in comparison: The Climate emergency that will destroy our planet and humanity, unless we pay a lot of CO2-tax. How did the Cabal get us to belief their impertinent CO2 lies? By using fraudulent 'scientists' and the MSM, as always. Does Climate Change exist? Of course! It's a natural phenomenon. Is there a Climate Emergency? No. You don't believe us? Then let's listen to the real scientists, the ones who refuse to be bribed into silence and who risk their careers by sticking to the Truth. It's about time they get to tell their side of the story, don't you think?

Part 29 is in the making and will be uploaded as soon as it's ready.
If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so please be generous in your donations! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...

Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates:  https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal And don't forget to subscribe to  www.fallcabal.com

Español:
Este episodio trata de la actual "MEGACRISIS", que hará palidecer a la crisis de Covid: La emergencia climática que destruirá nuestro planeta y a la humanidad, a menos que paguemos un montón de impuestos por el CO2. ¿Cómo consiguió el Cabal que creyéramos sus impertinentes mentiras sobre el CO2? Utilizando "científicos" fraudulentos y los medios de comunicación, como siempre. ¿Existe el Cambio Climático? Por supuesto que sí. Es un fenómeno natural. ¿Hay una emergencia climática? No. ¿No nos cree? Entonces escuchemos a los verdaderos científicos, a los que se niegan a ser sobornados para que guarden silencio y arriesgan sus carreras por mantenerse fieles a la Verdad. Ya es hora de que cuenten su versión de la historia, ¿no cree?

La 29ª parte está en preparación y se publicará en cuanto esté lista.
Si te ha gustado esta parte, por favor, considera apoyar nuestro trabajo: 

https://www.fallcabal.com/

Hacemos estos documentales sin cobrar, así que, por favor, ¡sé generoso en tus donaciones! Así podremos seguir dando nuestro trabajo al mundo de forma gratuita, para despertar al mayor número de personas posible...

 

variedades:

RUMBLE:  https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S

Odysee:     https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a?view=content  


Keywords
climate changetaxmsmco2climate emergencymega-crisisfraudulent scientists
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

Edison Reed
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy