THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 28 - CLIMATE CRISIS? (spanish subtitles)

This episode is all about the current 'MEGA-CRISIS' that will make the Covid-crisis pale in comparison: The Climate emergency that will destroy our planet and humanity, unless we pay a lot of CO2-tax. How did the Cabal get us to belief their impertinent CO2 lies? By using fraudulent 'scientists' and the MSM, as always. Does Climate Change exist? Of course! It's a natural phenomenon. Is there a Climate Emergency? No. You don't believe us? Then let's listen to the real scientists, the ones who refuse to be bribed into silence and who risk their careers by sticking to the Truth. It's about time they get to tell their side of the story, don't you think?

Este episodio trata de la actual "MEGACRISIS", que hará palidecer a la crisis de Covid: La emergencia climática que destruirá nuestro planeta y a la humanidad, a menos que paguemos un montón de impuestos por el CO2. ¿Cómo consiguió el Cabal que creyéramos sus impertinentes mentiras sobre el CO2? Utilizando "científicos" fraudulentos y los medios de comunicación, como siempre. ¿Existe el Cambio Climático? Por supuesto que sí. Es un fenómeno natural. ¿Hay una emergencia climática? No. ¿No nos cree? Entonces escuchemos a los verdaderos científicos, a los que se niegan a ser sobornados para que guarden silencio y arriesgan sus carreras por mantenerse fieles a la Verdad. Ya es hora de que cuenten su versión de la historia, ¿no cree?

