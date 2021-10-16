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PLANET LOCKDOWN
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55 views • October 16, 2021
Mads Palsvig, Danish politician and former bond trader for large multinational banks. He is staunchly anti-war and for a more just economic and monetary system. When the Covid situation emerged, Mads became one of the leading voices in Danish and European politics speaking out against this madness planned by some wicked Jews (people destined to fall into great heights of arrogance).
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