Fuel Shortages and Global Famine Forecast, an interview with Michael Yon

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Fuel isn’t just about driving cars — it powers farms, transportation, refrigeration, and the entire food chain. As energy prices rise and reserves tighten, the warning signs are becoming impossible to ignore. History shows that when fuel becomes scarce, food becomes expensive, theft rises, and societies begin to fracture under pressure.
#FuelCrisis #FoodInflation #GlobalEconomy #EnergyShock #Survival #EconomicCollapse #Preparedness
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