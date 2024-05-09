(MIRRORED VIDEO) ... UN Shill Bishop Mari Emmanuel - Fake Stabbing in Sydney Church

Original video from - https://odysee.com/@Lateralus1:1/2nd_fake_stabbing_sydney_church_clear_shot_V1.mp4_V6:5

"Fake Stabbing of Mar Mari Emmanuel, Christian Bishop of the Assyrian Church in Sydney, Australia.

Performed on April 15, 2024.

https://gab.com/Lateralus1/posts/112289322446020354





Fake Stabbing at the Westfield Bondi Mall in Sydney, Australia.

Performed on April 13, 2024."

https://odysee.com/@Lateralus1:1/bondi-mine-final-fake-stabbing-april-13-2024:4

https://gab.com/Lateralus1/posts/112265690714534526

NOT SAYING THIS CHAPTER OF ZECHARIAH IS ABOUT THIS SYDNEY / AUSTRALIA APOSTATE PRIEST, BUT IT SURE DOES FIT THIS IDOL ASSYRIAN SHEPHERD -

(Please read the whole Chapter especially Verses 1, 5, 16 and 17).

KJV

ZECHARIAH

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Zechariah%2011&version=KJV

KJV

ZECHARIAH 11:16-17

16 For, lo, I will raise up a shepherd in the land, which shall not visit those that be cut off, neither shall seek the young one, nor heal that that is broken, nor feed that that standeth still: but he shall eat the flesh of the fat, and tear their claws in pieces.

17 Woe to the idol shepherd that leaveth the flock! the sword shall be upon his arm, and upon his right eye: his arm shall be clean dried up, and his right eye shall be utterly darkened.