WHO DECLARES MEASLES AS THE NEXT PANDEMIC!

The World Health Organization has made it clear that they want some kind of a pandemic to be in place to interfere with the American election this year. Because they know that we're not going to fall for Covid 24 they decided that measles are going to be the next big disease and they have now lied to us telling us that 42 countries have measles outbreaks.

These individual countries that they're talking about have not actually listed that stuff as a problem but the World Health Organization says so and so long as they say so, we know that it's going to be a lie. Lockdowns are coming it's up to you to decide if you're going to cooperate with them or not.

