NATO and AFU only have 30 Days Left To Turn The Tide Of The WAR! Time Is Working Against KYIV!

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba advised Western experts and the media to 'shut up' and stop criticizing the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This emotional statement of the Ukrainian Minister was caused by the fact that Western experts were increasingly publishing articles where they directly call the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces not only too slow but also a failure.

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN