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CONVOY TO TAKE BACK CANADA [MIRRORED]
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170 views • January 19, 2022
Dr. Sorin Schapira is a graduate of Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Israel. He wil be here to discuss flaws in the data from the FDA and what this whole Covid mess is foreshadowing. Later in the show, Patrick King will join us to talk about the truckers convoy that will be heading across Canada to Ottawa.
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