RoundUp is a Neurotoxin. Seneff: Glyphosate substituting for glycine explains Autism, ALS, Alzheimers and amyloid-beta plaque in the brain. Detox with sulfur (MSM). MyersDetox.com

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Full Show: www.myersdetox.com/166-glyphosate-herbicide-and-how-to-detox-it-with-dr-stephanie-seneff
Full Show: www.youtube.com/watch?v=CmAsTrsUjBc
Book: Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment
Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D. has an Electrical Engineering and Computer Science degree from MIT. She is a Senior Research Scientist with the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory with over 170 published articles. Her degrees include a B.S. in Biophysics (1968) and M.S. / E.E. in Electrical Engineering (1980). She is the author of Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health. Seneff is a prolific wealth of data on glyphosate, autism, sulfur and methylation gleaned from her data-mining of medical and research databases. Published Articles: http://people.csail.mit.edu/seneff/ Her recent interests have focused on the role of toxic chemicals and micronutrient deficiencies, and health and disease with a special emphasis on the pervasive herbicide, RoundUp, produced by our lovely Monsanto and the mineral, sulfur. ~ MyersDetox.com