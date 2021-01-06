© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The day of reckoning is coming for all of the psychopaths involved in this attempt to destroy our lives & our FREEDOM
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
348 views • January 06, 2021
Gemma O’Doherty, Irish Patriot and Investigative Journalist:
The day of reckoning is coming sooner than you think for all of the psychopaths involved in this attempt to destroy our beautiful country and continent and our people’s freedom. Europe is rising. Fascism and tyranny will be stamped out and destroyed once again as it always has been in the past in the West but this time it will be PERMANENT
source
https://parler.com/post/bfff246e4101466cad8e2482ca280bfd
The day of reckoning is coming sooner than you think for all of the psychopaths involved in this attempt to destroy our beautiful country and continent and our people’s freedom. Europe is rising. Fascism and tyranny will be stamped out and destroyed once again as it always has been in the past in the West but this time it will be PERMANENT
source
https://parler.com/post/bfff246e4101466cad8e2482ca280bfd
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.