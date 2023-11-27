Live-Action Christmas Musical Tells Story of Mary, Joseph, and Jesus’ Birth - Adam Anders

Many musicals have been made in Hollywood, but a high-quality production featuring the life of Mary and the birth of Jesus Christ our Savior, has never seen the light of day…until now! Adam Anders is an award-winning producer, writer, director, and the mastermind behind the current hit musical, Journey to Bethlehem. The film tells the lyrical story of young Mary and Joseph amid her anticipation of the birth of her son, Jesus, the Savior of the world. Adam talks about bringing the film to fruition over a seventeen year period, what his journey has been like being a Christian in Hollywood, and provides his point of view on some of the criticisms he has received amid the movie’s success.
TAKEAWAYS
The film was made for kids and parents to watch together and remember the reason for the season - Jesus Christ
Antonio Banderas plays the role of evil King Herod along with a stellar cast including Joel Smallbone from the band For King & Country
The movie explores some of the feelings and fears that young Mary may have faced before betrothing Joseph and giving birth to Jesus
The movie is not just for Christians but for people who have never heard about the good news of Christ’s birth
