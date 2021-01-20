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FAUX COPPER PATINA On A CONCRETE LION STATUETTE
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36 views • January 20, 2021
Today, we aim to replicate a natural and authentic looking copper patina effect using acrylic paints on a concrete statuette of a lion which was casted last year in around the Autumn/Fall time.
We use regular acrylic paints and metallic acyrlic paints combined with dry-brushing to create the desired effect!
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe. :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
Chiltern Arts 8 Tubes of Assorted Colour Acrylic Paint - 120ml Tubes on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3sKPHTg
Check out the Amazon Storefront for materials used on the channel: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Subscribe at: http://www.youtube.com/dramamask2011
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dramamaskevolution
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Ebay: http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/dramamaskevolution
Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DramamaskEvolution
For molding and casting enthusiasts, please visit: http://www.diymolds.com
We use regular acrylic paints and metallic acyrlic paints combined with dry-brushing to create the desired effect!
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe. :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
Chiltern Arts 8 Tubes of Assorted Colour Acrylic Paint - 120ml Tubes on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3sKPHTg
Check out the Amazon Storefront for materials used on the channel: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Subscribe at: http://www.youtube.com/dramamask2011
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dramamaskevolution
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Ebay: http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/dramamaskevolution
Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DramamaskEvolution
For molding and casting enthusiasts, please visit: http://www.diymolds.com
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