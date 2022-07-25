What The CERN's Portal Type Machine is doing to our world dream 7/18/22-7/23/22

Matthew 11:25 At that time Jesus answered and said, I thank thee, O Father, Lord of heaven and earth, because thou hast hid these things from the wise and prudent, and hast revealed them unto babes.

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

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