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TUESDAY - AUGUST 04, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 2051- 6PM BEIRUT EXPLOSION FRAME-BY-FRAME ANALYSIS SHOWS FIREWORKS MAY BE CAUSE OF CATASTROPHE
Beirut’s economically vital port appears to be utterly destroyed. Early reports cited at least 400 wounded and dozens killed, with local hospitals overwhelmed. While Lebanese government officials initially identified a fireworks depot at the site of the largest explosion in Lebanon’s history (even over years and decades of prior wars), it’s now being widely reported that Ammonium Nitrate, a very explosive compound and commonly used as a high-nitrogen fertilizer, was being stored at the location.
• BEIRUT BLAST CAUSED BY AMMONIUM NITRATE: INTERIOR MINISTER
• LEBANON HEALTH MINISTER SAYS AT LEAST 27 KILLED IN BLAST
• LEBANON HEALTH MINISTER SAYS `THOUSANDS’ INJURED FROM BLAST
Already officials are lashing out, accusing Beirut port and government authorities of negligence:
EP 2051- 6PM BEIRUT EXPLOSION FRAME-BY-FRAME ANALYSIS SHOWS FIREWORKS MAY BE CAUSE OF CATASTROPHE – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/31gHgCc
GUEST: Rodney Lee is a dynamic producer, speech writer, comedian and political pundit for the past 25 years and has been published in every medium, including ghost writing several Ny Times best sellers. He currently produces and directs programs for NewsMax TV and is senior editor of the highly popular SoonTrending.buzz website hub. Rodney Lee lives in the Mohave Desert in Southern California with his dogs, horses, and Thunderkitty, because he basically hates people.
https://soontrending.buzz/
https://www.newsmaxtv.com/.
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