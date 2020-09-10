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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour, Sept 8, Trump bite Biden's 'buts'
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39 views • September 10, 2020
More scintillating solutions and discussion on critical current events.
Then special showing of 'Evidence' and 9-11 Air/Errors - starting at 50:40 minutes..
Share these clever clips at least
Q.1 [Could 5G have caused some of the 11,000 unseasonable 'lightning strikes' & fires in California? ]
Q:2 has the government ever lied to US? -deceived USAll?
Then special showing of 'Evidence' and 9-11 Air/Errors - starting at 50:40 minutes..
Share these clever clips at least
Q.1 [Could 5G have caused some of the 11,000 unseasonable 'lightning strikes' & fires in California? ]
Q:2 has the government ever lied to US? -deceived USAll?
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