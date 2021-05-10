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Kevin J. Johnston on GLOBAL NEWS with Adam Toy About The Calgary Mayor Race
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21 views • May 10, 2021
Kevin J. Johnston is now being interviewed by Global Television. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation put out an article that was just about 100% lies and so Global News has decided that they want to do the exact same thing.
Since I utilize far-left news outlets for all the free advertising that I can possibly get my hands on, naturally I jumped at the opportunity to have a conversation with Adam Toy of Global News. We looked at his Twitter account and discovered that he is a far-left individual who believes everything that the government tells him about the need for lockdowns and mask-wearing and of course he does not like the idea that I, as a conservative, am going to win the Calgary Mayor Race, so I am pretty sure he is going to work equally as hard as a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation to slander and libel me.
This is the raw interview so you can compare what I had to say to what they publish.
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.me
Since I utilize far-left news outlets for all the free advertising that I can possibly get my hands on, naturally I jumped at the opportunity to have a conversation with Adam Toy of Global News. We looked at his Twitter account and discovered that he is a far-left individual who believes everything that the government tells him about the need for lockdowns and mask-wearing and of course he does not like the idea that I, as a conservative, am going to win the Calgary Mayor Race, so I am pretty sure he is going to work equally as hard as a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation to slander and libel me.
This is the raw interview so you can compare what I had to say to what they publish.
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.me
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