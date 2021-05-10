Kevin J. Johnston on GLOBAL NEWS with Adam Toy About The Calgary Mayor Race

Kevin J. Johnston is now being interviewed by Global Television. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation put out an article that was just about 100% lies and so Global News has decided that they want to do the exact same thing.



Since I utilize far-left news outlets for all the free advertising that I can possibly get my hands on, naturally I jumped at the opportunity to have a conversation with Adam Toy of Global News. We looked at his Twitter account and discovered that he is a far-left individual who believes everything that the government tells him about the need for lockdowns and mask-wearing and of course he does not like the idea that I, as a conservative, am going to win the Calgary Mayor Race, so I am pretty sure he is going to work equally as hard as a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation to slander and libel me.



This is the raw interview so you can compare what I had to say to what they publish.



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