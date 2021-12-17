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Broadie on Segregation Day. 17 December, 2021.
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Broadie on Segregation Day, 17-12-21.
Broadbeach, Qld, Australia.
Roobz Rudimentary Edit 🎞
Vax passports/certificates/status/whatever you want to call it is introduced to the state of Queensland, Australia. 17 Dec 21.
Unvaxxed locked out.
Thanks to Gaz for letting me in on his interviews with Dotti and Claire, and thanks Dotti and Claire.
Thanks to everyone who came down and special thanks to the Brave Freedom Fighter in White. You're a champion.
Thanks to Main Beach Media for all your hardwork and support brother.
Thanks to the two cops who reluctantly had to deal with us.
and,
No thanks to Mario's restaurant.
A small crowd still demands attention. 😉
Thanks for watching.
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Broadbeach, Qld, Australia.
Roobz Rudimentary Edit 🎞
Vax passports/certificates/status/whatever you want to call it is introduced to the state of Queensland, Australia. 17 Dec 21.
Unvaxxed locked out.
Thanks to Gaz for letting me in on his interviews with Dotti and Claire, and thanks Dotti and Claire.
Thanks to everyone who came down and special thanks to the Brave Freedom Fighter in White. You're a champion.
Thanks to Main Beach Media for all your hardwork and support brother.
Thanks to the two cops who reluctantly had to deal with us.
and,
No thanks to Mario's restaurant.
A small crowd still demands attention. 😉
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
Subscribe and Follow Gazcam;
Facebook;
https://www.facebook.com/gazcamlive
Subscribe and Follow Main Beach Media;
Telegram:
https://t.me/MainBeachMedia
Insta:
https://instagram.com/mainbeach.media/
Subscribe and Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram Channel - http://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Chat - https://t.me/roobsflyerschat
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
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