‘NO SHOTS, NO SCHOOL’ NOT TRUE!

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Del BigTree at the HighWire
As the 2022 school year starts, some schools are requiring the COVID-19 vaccine. Jefferey Jaxen breaks down what exemptions are available for students in the US.
#StudentVaccineMandates #ReligiousExemptions #NoMoreCollegeMandates
POSTED: August 15, 2022
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