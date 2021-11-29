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Rise Up NH Zoom 11/29/21 - Navigating the Upside Down World
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10 views • November 29, 2021
In this community chat, we cover the upcoming Prepping and Priming System B event on December 4th in Swanzey NH (link below), and cover myriad topics, focused on citizen and lawsuit pushback against the pandemic and vaccines, as well as emerging data about vaccine injuries and further nutraceuticals for treatment.
"Prepping and Priming System B" Dec 4 Event in Swanzey NH: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prepping-and-priming-system-b-tickets-212570212227
Going after the bonds of public servants underwritten by insurance co’s: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zUoKP78RkOw
https://speakingaboutnews.com/great-news-covid-court-decision-out-of-missouri/
https://rescue.substack.com/p/a-judge-stands-up-to-a-hospital-step
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/28/covid-prosecution-strategy.aspx
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/bill-gates-charged-with-murder-for-covid-19-vaccine-death-in-indias-high-court-death-penalty-sought/
Dandelion Study: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.03.19.435959v1.full.pdf
Dr. Peter McCullough Fights Back: "The Vaccines Are NOT SAFE For Human Use”: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lKEp7qW22Ge3/
https://www.nytimes.com/1976/10/13/archives/swine-flu-prograrm-is-halted-in-9-states-as-3-die-after-shots.html
https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/moderna-promises-new-omicron-variant
"The mildness of the symptoms that we are seeing apparently there’s no reason for panicking as we seeing apparently there’s no reason for panicking as we don’t see severely ill patients…” South African Doctor who discovered the omicron variant
More at www.RiseUpNH.org
"Prepping and Priming System B" Dec 4 Event in Swanzey NH: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prepping-and-priming-system-b-tickets-212570212227
Going after the bonds of public servants underwritten by insurance co’s: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zUoKP78RkOw
https://speakingaboutnews.com/great-news-covid-court-decision-out-of-missouri/
https://rescue.substack.com/p/a-judge-stands-up-to-a-hospital-step
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/28/covid-prosecution-strategy.aspx
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/bill-gates-charged-with-murder-for-covid-19-vaccine-death-in-indias-high-court-death-penalty-sought/
Dandelion Study: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.03.19.435959v1.full.pdf
Dr. Peter McCullough Fights Back: "The Vaccines Are NOT SAFE For Human Use”: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lKEp7qW22Ge3/
https://www.nytimes.com/1976/10/13/archives/swine-flu-prograrm-is-halted-in-9-states-as-3-die-after-shots.html
https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/moderna-promises-new-omicron-variant
"The mildness of the symptoms that we are seeing apparently there’s no reason for panicking as we seeing apparently there’s no reason for panicking as we don’t see severely ill patients…” South African Doctor who discovered the omicron variant
More at www.RiseUpNH.org
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