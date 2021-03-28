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Indra Singh w/ Dr. Tom Cowan: Indian Farmers' Revolt -- A Story of Courage and Love
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61 views • March 28, 2021
"The misconception is that Indian agriculture was basic and subsistence. And the reality is, they were probably -- maybe the most advanced agriculture that's ever been on the planet before the corporatization of agriculture." ~ Dr. Tom Cowan
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Dr. Tom Cowan
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sMRC5Siw5XIw/
Original title: CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. COWAN & FRIENDS | EP:21 - INDRA SINGH
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Dr. Tom Cowan
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sMRC5Siw5XIw/
Original title: CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. COWAN & FRIENDS | EP:21 - INDRA SINGH
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