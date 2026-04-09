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Karmatic – Shades Of Grey (FULL VIDEO) [2025]
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Video made with FL Studio ZGameEditor Visualizer plugin
Effect author credits:
HUD Text - Rado1
Dubswitcher Jitter Glitch, Dubswitcher Inverter, Peakmap - Dubswitcher
BufferBlender, FrameBlur - Cynex
WetInkSpiral - flockaroo.at
Youlean Pixelate - Youlean
Notebook Drawings - Florian Berger - shaderoo.org
Linear - StevenM,Dubswitcher,Youlean