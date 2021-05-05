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Maricopa Arizona Audit Audit Update VIII
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252 views • May 05, 2021
In a state with a reputation for remarkable accuracy in ballot counting, however, Arizona Senate lawmakers have concluded the ongoing audit is necessary to reassure voters who are already skeptical of the results. President Joe Biden became the first Democrat to carry the state’s electoral votes since 1996, capturing Arizona over President Donald Trump by less than 10,000 votes.
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