Situation Update, March 9th, 2021 - The root cause behind all the insanity, desperation and hatred

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Why are today’s young professionals unable to afford a home?
Why is there such income disparity between the working poor and the elite rich?
Why is food inflation spinning out of control, with many food supplies becoming increasingly scarce?
Why does everything seem rigged against honest, ethical people who are merely trying to make an honest living?
Read more at: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-09-situation-update-march-9th-root-cause-insanity.html
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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