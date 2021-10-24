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Lockdown for the Un-jabbed in Austria – This won’t happen elsewhere ( LOCKSTEP )
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630 views • October 24, 2021
How to Coerce, Manipulate, Cause Division – and continue the insanity Week after Month after Year - We are told perpetual energy is impossible. - . They found it. . . . . . . Perpetual Tyranny. . . . . . . . . . .
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𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Whothefoxhat - Channel
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𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Whothefoxhat - Channel
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