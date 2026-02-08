🎵Chrome & Gasoline

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tempo: Fast, driving shuffle (approx, 160 BPM), Instrumentation: A honking tenor sax lead, a walking "boogie-woogie" bassline, and a snare drum with a heavy backbeat, Structure: Classic 12-bar blues progression (I−IV−V)
(Intro: A frantic 8-bar drum roll followed by a screaming saxophone riff)
Verse 1 Well, she’s cherry-red lightning with a yellow-flame soul Got a big block engine that’s ready to roll I said, she’s cherry-red lightning with a yellow-flame soul The kind of beauty makes a grown man lose control!
Verse 2 See the neon flashing on the avenue tonight Reflecting off the chrome in the pale moonlight Yeah, the neon’s flashing on the avenue tonight Gonna leave the local boys in a state of fright!
Chorus (Call and Response with Horns) (Saxes: Honk-Honk!) Hot Rod! (Saxes: Honk-Honk!) Jumpin’ Blues! (Saxes: Honk-Honk!) Got nothing to lose! With a tank full of gas and my Sunday shoes I’m burning up the pavement with the Hot Rod Blues!
(Guitar Solo: A gritty, distorted T-Bone Walker style solo for 12 bars)
Verse 3 Pass the "FOWCE" sign, hear the engine roar I’m putting my pedal through the floorboard, floor! Passed the "FOWCE" sign, hear the engine roar If you want to catch me, better give me some more!
(Outro: Saxophone climbs higher and higher until a final "Sting" on the drums) Yeah, she’s gone!