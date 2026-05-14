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Invocation for First Responders
Ann M Wolf
Ann M Wolf
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About: Concluding with footage from a vast motorcycle/multi-vehicle (motorcade) and Honor Ride for Fallen Officer, Kenny Moats (Maryville, TN) this short film highlights the power of God’s Mercy through the works of all 1st-Responders to include firefighters, paramedics, police, sheriffs, emergency medical personnel, 911 dispatchers, and more. Ann M. Wolf’s tender song, “One Love,” serves as the instrumental background for her Invocation on their behalf, remembering the families as well, who prayerfully await the return of their loved ones each day.

CREDITS:

Invocation for 1st Responders: written & read by Chaplain/Dr. Ann M. Wolf

Read Script: https://annmwolf.info/invocation-for-1st-responders

 

MUSIC:

Soundtrack: “One Love,” from Ann’s Album, “Redemption.”

Song is arranged & produced by Tracy Collins

 

CLIPS & IMAGES:

DVIDS Public Domain Image: (Police Memorial Service) by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright

DVIDS Disclosure: "The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement."

 

Film clips & images throughout are also by license:

Envato Pro, Canva Pro, Pexels & Pixabay

 

Film compilation: by Chaplain/Dr. Ann M. Wolf

Film clips & images of Honor Ride for Fallen Officer Kenny Moats are by Chaplain/Dr. Ann M. Wolf. Special thanks to Chaplain/Veteran Bud Queen for the back seat ride given to Ann M. Wolf on his bike from where she filmed.

 








Special thanks to husband, SSG Charles J. Byerly (Ret.) & friend, Leo Gawroniak for their support in this work.

 

Original Words & Music by Ann M. Wolf © Copyright 2024 - All rights reserved.

Original photographic content by Ann M. Wolf is also under copyright protection.

For more Chaplain/Artist info: https://annmwolf.info/

Keywords
harleyemsfirefightersmotorcadeparamedicsfirstresponderspoliceweekmotorcycleescorthonorridepoliceescortfallenheroofficerdown
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy