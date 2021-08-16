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Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Daniels Premiere Hand that Stirs the Pot - BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.12.14)
The hand that stirs the pot rules the world. Dr. Jennifer Daniels talks about how people can get involved with their own healing at home, through healthy food. She tells how a woman can heal everyone in her home with herbs, spices and good vegetables. The most important work occurs in the home, the work of living a life, and healing the family. Dr. Daniels gives specific examples of healing herbs.
CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/