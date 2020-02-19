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50 ways to leave your virus with Harald Kautz
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129 views • February 19, 2020
please support my work - protecting the children in a digital industrial age : https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
here is a new possible solution from Harald against viruses:
eXFluenza
go to: biopure.eu
whats in it: Monoatomic gold
informationfield of Maitake mushroom
Information field of effective microorganisms
anti viral radionics
Kristalline water cluster to prevent nanoparticle transport
here is a new possible solution from Harald against viruses:
eXFluenza
go to: biopure.eu
whats in it: Monoatomic gold
informationfield of Maitake mushroom
Information field of effective microorganisms
anti viral radionics
Kristalline water cluster to prevent nanoparticle transport
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