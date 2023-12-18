Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on December 15-17





▪️Russian Aerospace Forces continue to strike at the enemy's infrastructure in the Odesa region. The alleged target of the raid were weapons depots and naval drone bases.





▪️At Kup'yans'k sector, Russian Armed Forces are trying to push through the enemy's defences near Syn'kivka, inflicting fire damage on the positions of Russian Armed Forces. To the east, there are battles in the forest belt near Ivanivka, where Ukrainian forces have redeployed reserves to hold the front line.





▪️In Soledar direction, Russian Armed Forces' units are breaching enemy defences in the area of Kudlin's Balka and Dubovo-Vasylivka in the north. Moreover, severe battles are underway for control of Hryhorivka - Bohdanivka and Khromove - Chasiv Yar roads.





▪️To the south, Kamerton assault units are proceeding additional mopping of the Bakhmut cottages, expanding the control zone at the sector. Аfter taking the dominant height in the Klishchiivka area, Russian units continue their offensive west of the village.





▪️Russian Army continues the operation to encircle the Avdiivka fortified area. To the north of the city, Russian Armed Forces have taken up new positions near Stepove, the enemy is redeploying reserves, trying to slow down the offensive.

▪️On the southern flank, Russian units knocked out the remnants of the enemy from Vynohradnyky St. Russian artillery is launching holding blows on AFU in Khimik district, preparing to cut Avdiivka into two "boilers".





▪️On the northern shore of Mar'inka Reservoir, Russian fighters are completing a sweep of the western outskirts of the settlement from the enemy. Ukrainian units were ejected of residential buildings and at the moment, AFU control no more than 1% of the city's territory