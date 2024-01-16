Create New Account
LORE DISCUSSION: ANGRON VS GHAZGHKULL THRAKA - WORLD EATERS VS ORKS - WARHAMMER 40K LORE OVERVIEW
Who would emerge victorious if these two mighty contenders were to clash? In this video we will explore the possible outcomes for this potential super fight.


✅CHAPTERS✅

00:00 INTRO

01:23 THE RED ANGEL

05:31 EIGHT WEEKS, EIGHT DAYS, EIGHT HOURS

07:43 GHAZGHKULL MAG URUK THRAKA

12:13 THE LEGIONS BEHIND ANGRON

15:22 THERE IS ONLY WAAAGH!

21:45 DESTRUCTION ACROSS THE GALAXY

33:12 ON A PATH TO COLLISION


Please note this is an unofficial video and is not endorsed by Gamesworkshop in any way. The visuals featured in this video serve a purpose of commentary and education. I do not own or claim to own the rights to the footage, sounds and imagery. I only do the work of compiling the sources and putting the videos together. If you happen to recognize an artwork in this video and wish to receive credit, kindly reach out to me at [email protected]

For more information on Warhammer, please visit https://www.games-workshop.com

