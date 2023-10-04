CONTROLLED MOVEMENT BEING PREPARED IN DENVER? LANES OF TRAVEL BEING TAKEN OUT AND NO ONE SEEMS TO EVEN NOTICE.

It doesn't look like it but when they move pylons in half a lane on each side, that creates a one lane road that doesn't look like it but if it had to handle traffic, would become completely obvious. It's completely made to inhabit and control movement. And this isn't all. They're slowing down movement all over the place and what I'm wondering is "what are you seeing in your area". Look around. Are roads being narrowed? Speed limits dropping? More cams? Becuz it'll most likely roll out different everywhere but it all has the same goal so... In the end, it's quite possibly, all the same. To control movent. It's been an agenda the ENTIRE time. This is just more of the same reaching closer and closer to your ability to move freely, uninhibited, as you see fit as per US Constitution and Gods Natural Law. But MEEEEEE! [email protected]