The TRUTH is too shocking - WHO agrees there is no pandemic - MILLIONS DEAD- Maniacs in control

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It is and has always been a TOTAL 100% LIE.
But until Mainstream News comes clean instead of preaching these lies 24-7, the sheep will continue to believe and continue to DIE.
It is TIME for JUSTICE .... It is TIME to STOP the LIES .... It is TIME for the DEATH PENALTY to be handed down to these Tyrannical Dictators of the ELITE NAZI ESTABLISHMENT.
Mirrored - wil paranormal