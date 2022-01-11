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So strange what‘s going on in Australia... Hot Mic: Aussie Presenters
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134 views • January 11, 2022
So strange what‘s going on in Australia...
Hot Mic: Aussie Presenters Caught Slating “Asshole” Djokovic
Two Australian TV presenters appear to have been caught slamming tennis star Novak Djokovic off-air, calling him a “lying, sneakily asshole” for allegedly falsifying immigration documents.
“He had a bullsh*t excuse and fell over his own f*cking lies,” said Mike Amor of Channel 7 News, before admitting authorities “f*cked up, that’s the problem."
Hot Mic: Aussie Presenters Caught Slating “Asshole” Djokovic
Two Australian TV presenters appear to have been caught slamming tennis star Novak Djokovic off-air, calling him a “lying, sneakily asshole” for allegedly falsifying immigration documents.
“He had a bullsh*t excuse and fell over his own f*cking lies,” said Mike Amor of Channel 7 News, before admitting authorities “f*cked up, that’s the problem."
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