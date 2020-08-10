Chicago Mayhem !! Looting, riots and attempt to run over Cops 08/10/2020

Looters ransacked downtown Chicago on Sunday night and police came under gunfire in a night of shocking violence that involved 100 arrests after a 20-year-old suspect was shot while running away from police.



The chaos began on Sunday afternoon when police responded to Englewood where there had been complaints of a man with a gun. The suspect has not been named but was described by police on Monday as a 20-year-old man with a criminal history that includes charges of burglary, child endangerment and assault and battery.

When officers arrived at the scene, he began running and opened fire on them as they pursued him. The cops returned fire, wounding him, and arrested him. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.



A different story spread among residents of the neighborhood who were told that the police officers had inadvertently shot a child, according to The Chicago Tribune. Crowds gathered in protest, creating a tense stand-off that lasted several hours and was described by Deputy Police Chief Yolanda Talley as 'very hostile'.



In response to that incident, people on social media organized for a caravan of cars to descend on the city's downtown shopping district to loot.



Police found out about the posts and within 15 minutes, were downtown but the violence had begun.



Cars plowed through storefronts to give the crowds easy access and despite there being 400 officers dispatched to the area, the cops struggled to keep up with the crowds.



One officer was attacked with a bottle, another had his nose broken and a group of different officers were shot at by drive-by assailants while trying to arrest other looters.



Article by dailymail