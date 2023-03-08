How to Make Every Day a Celebration in 2023? | Sadhguru

Sadhguru speaks about the significance of New Year, and explains why every day and every beginning is worth celebrating. He also speaks about the immense privilege of being human and tells us to exercise this choice in the New Year.

Official Brighteon Channel of Sadhguru

Considered among India’s 50 most influential people, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, bestselling author, and poet. Absolute clarity of perception places him in a unique space, not only in matters spiritual but in business, environmental and international affairs, and opens a new door on all that he touches.

