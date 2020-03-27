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The Secret Strengths of Old White/European methods...
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17 views • March 27, 2020
Jews have fooled and confused whites in so many ways. They have confused white men especially in certain ways.
I discuss how our societies evolved over time in Europe, and why our methods work so well, and above all, why our methods will work even better in the future.
I discuss how our societies evolved over time in Europe, and why our methods work so well, and above all, why our methods will work even better in the future.
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