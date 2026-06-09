Christ saved us through HIS impeccability not our righteousness.

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James lesson #174; Pastor James taught accountability in James 2, just as the Apostle Paul always taught. It is not a works program to grow up spiritually and have FRUIT of the Spirit in our life. Looking at Titus 3, we see the call to apply the WORD in our life. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!