Dr. William Makis Episode 018: High Dose IVERMECTIN And CANCER
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
681 followers
2
44 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.coml


Original Video Source - https://rumble.com/v6dscvv-dr.-makis-mel-gibson-ivermectin-fenbendazole-and-stage-4-cancer.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o


Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMD

Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com


Dr. William Makis Episode 018: High Dose IVERMECTIN And CANCER


Welcome to Episode 032 of Talk Truth with Dr. William Makis. In this powerful discussion, Dr. Makis dives into the controversial headlines surrounding Mel Gibson, while also exploring the growing conversations around treatments like ivermectin and fenbendazole.


From celebrity controversies to alternative medicine debates, we examine the latest narratives and what they could mean for truth-seekers worldwide. Whether you’re here for medical insights, cultural commentary, or unfiltered conversations about topics the mainstream avoids—this episode pulls no punches.

Keywords
fenbendazoleivermectindr william makisdr william makis turbo cancerdr william makis ivermectin cancerdr william makis cancer treatmentdr william makis ivermectin cancer curedr william makis fenbendazole cancer curedr william makis fenbendazole cancerdr william makis fenbendazoledr william makis episode 032 talk truth mel gibson ivermectin and fenbendazoledr william makis episode 032 william makis ivermectindr william makis alternative cancer treatment
