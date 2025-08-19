© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Video Source - https://rumble.com/v6dscvv-dr.-makis-mel-gibson-ivermectin-fenbendazole-and-stage-4-cancer.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o
Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMD
Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com
Dr. William Makis Episode 018: High Dose IVERMECTIN And CANCER
Welcome to Episode 032 of Talk Truth with Dr. William Makis. In this powerful discussion, Dr. Makis dives into the controversial headlines surrounding Mel Gibson, while also exploring the growing conversations around treatments like ivermectin and fenbendazole.
From celebrity controversies to alternative medicine debates, we examine the latest narratives and what they could mean for truth-seekers worldwide. Whether you’re here for medical insights, cultural commentary, or unfiltered conversations about topics the mainstream avoids—this episode pulls no punches.