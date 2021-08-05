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HAARP Technology
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1095 views • August 05, 2021
Found this on my HDD. I think it is relevant nowadays, especially with the crazy weather we have allover the earth right now (and for some years already).
On one side it is because of the sins of men, that are no longer able to bring holiness upon the earth, and on the other side, the weather is manipulated through HAARP and other weather modification facilities.
On one side it is because of the sins of men, that are no longer able to bring holiness upon the earth, and on the other side, the weather is manipulated through HAARP and other weather modification facilities.
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