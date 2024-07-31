Russia-Ukraine, Race War, Jews & Israel, JW’s vs. Adventists, Anti-Trinitarians

SR 2024-07-30 IT’S REAL

Topic list:

* Johnny stands firm on calling the Russia-Ukraine “war” “Wag the Dog”.

* But the mainstream media assures us, “FAR-RIGHT CONSPIRACY THEORISTS ARE WRONG. THE WAR IS REAL!!!”

* There’s been yet another cop-on-black shooting. What really happened?

* The FBI carefully protects terrorists to insure they eventually commit an act of mass destruction.

* Remember “Fast and Furious”?

* What really happened in Oklahoma City with the destruction of the FBI’s “Murrah Building”?

* If the black community ever overcomes this, it’s over.

* Any black (Christian) that DOESN’T overcome this WILL BE CONDEMNED!

* “How to Fake a War”

* “virus protection” and VPNs

* “Francis Carroll” threatens Johnny’s family.

* When Jews do this, they get on Jimmy Dore’s show.

* Does Israel support Jews? If not, what does that say??

* More examples of how sad the lack of creativity in “entertainment” is.

* Johnny’s review of all Sony PlayStation 5 games to date.

* Video games as movies.

* “Wikipedia is not for sale!”

* The Rockefeller cancer industry got Shannen Doherty.

* Revisiting “SATAN’S BIGGEST LIE!”

* What do JW’s have in common with Adventists?

* Anti-Trinitarians: what the secret agenda is.

* What is cancer?

* This is why Johnny is a persona-non-grata “Truther”.

