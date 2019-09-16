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Boris's BREXIT Bluster = REMAIN ... 😡
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13 views • September 16, 2019
Streamed live 16th September 2019
Jo Swinston, Liberal Democrats has declared that she would ignore the referendum result and cancel Brexit
Thanks to the good work of The UK Column it should be abundantly clear that the EU military unification is going ahead
The oil and gas authority have put an indefinite ban on fracking after many seismic events, including one of 2.9
Within the Council Constitution there is a requirement that elected representatives and the officers of the councils acknowledge and uphold their responsibility for the health, safety and well being of the public. They also have a responsibility for environmental health
The AV team have organised a tour on 5G
5G - IS IT SAFE?
September 2019; Tues 17th Canterbury, Wed 18th Central London, Thurs 19th Reading, Mon 23rd Leicester, Tues 24th Nottingham, Wed 25th Ipswich, Thurs 26th Cambridge, Mon 30th Hull.
October 2019; Tues 1st Sheffield, Weds 2nd Leeds, Thurs 3rd Manchester, Fri 4th Edinburgh, Mon 7th Glasgow, Tues 8th Belfast, Thurs 10th 2019 - Swansea, Fri 11th Cardiff.
5G presentation will be available on paper view Wednesday 18th September 2019, to commence shortly before 7.30pm
AV10.1 is on Sunday 27th October 2019 in Kensington, London. Starts 10am & finishes 7pm
For info on events; https://ianrcrane.com/ or https://alternativeview.co.uk/
Jo Swinston, Liberal Democrats has declared that she would ignore the referendum result and cancel Brexit
Thanks to the good work of The UK Column it should be abundantly clear that the EU military unification is going ahead
The oil and gas authority have put an indefinite ban on fracking after many seismic events, including one of 2.9
Within the Council Constitution there is a requirement that elected representatives and the officers of the councils acknowledge and uphold their responsibility for the health, safety and well being of the public. They also have a responsibility for environmental health
The AV team have organised a tour on 5G
5G - IS IT SAFE?
September 2019; Tues 17th Canterbury, Wed 18th Central London, Thurs 19th Reading, Mon 23rd Leicester, Tues 24th Nottingham, Wed 25th Ipswich, Thurs 26th Cambridge, Mon 30th Hull.
October 2019; Tues 1st Sheffield, Weds 2nd Leeds, Thurs 3rd Manchester, Fri 4th Edinburgh, Mon 7th Glasgow, Tues 8th Belfast, Thurs 10th 2019 - Swansea, Fri 11th Cardiff.
5G presentation will be available on paper view Wednesday 18th September 2019, to commence shortly before 7.30pm
AV10.1 is on Sunday 27th October 2019 in Kensington, London. Starts 10am & finishes 7pm
For info on events; https://ianrcrane.com/ or https://alternativeview.co.uk/
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