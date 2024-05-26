[MUST WATCH] Cartoon for kids and adults: Satan, the turd is going down

Jesus is the sole truth, but Satan is pure shit.
This cartoon might be funny, but it shows how dirty and evil the devil actually is. He is a condemned turd, full of anger, malice and hatred. And those who follow him are his little turds.
Give praise and honor to God [Father, Son and Holy Ghost].
Amen.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.