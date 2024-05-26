Create New Account
[MUST WATCH] Cartoon for kids and adults: Satan, the turd is going down
Holy Spirit
Jesus is the sole truth, but Satan is pure shit.

This cartoon might be funny, but it shows how dirty and evil the devil actually is. He is a condemned turd, full of anger, malice and hatred. And those who follow him are his little turds.

Give praise and honor to God [Father, Son and Holy Ghost].

Amen.

