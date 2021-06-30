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Parent arrested during school board meeting 'chaos' speaks out on 'Tucker'
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81 views • June 30, 2021
FOX news
Loudoun County, VA parent Jon Tigges says his First Amendment rights were trampled on by board members on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' #FoxNews #Tucker
https://youtu.be/lB9p4ERQszE
Loudoun County, VA parent Jon Tigges says his First Amendment rights were trampled on by board members on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' #FoxNews #Tucker
https://youtu.be/lB9p4ERQszE
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