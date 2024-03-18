No childhood vaccine has ever been tested against a saline placebo, says Del Bigtree. For anyone to claim that childhood vaccines have been proven "safe & effective" is bullshit.
The 1:24 hour interview Del Bigtree of "The Highwire" did with Kim Iversen, titled "The Big Pharma Vaccine Swindle That Has Been Going On Long Before Covid | Del Bigtree", which was posted on 15 Mar 2024, is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v4jgfj8-the-big-pharma-vaccine-swindle-that-has-been-going-on-long-before-covid-del.html
Source - Fat News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.