Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RESTRICT Act is the Digital Patriot Act
88 views
channel image
Weaponized News
Published a day ago |

Sam and Robert discuss S.686 the Restrict Act a Patriot Act for the Internet on Steroids and can a Left/Right Civil Libertarian Coalition defeat the Restrict Act and much more…

Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Robert Stark

https://twitter.com/2020Blackstone

https://robertstark.substack.com/

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News

https://weaponizednews.substack.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews

https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6         

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/

https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews                        

https://rokfin.com/WeaponizedNews

https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews 

Help Weaponized News Pay some bills please donate

Bitcoin 36fNy89D8vnmH2Ty14ceeoaoomHzGvsH8o

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/weaponizednews

cash.app/$weaponizednews


Sources:                              

https://robertstark.substack.com/p/beware-of-the-restrict-act-patriot

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RESTRICT_Act

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/tiktok-ban-bill-similar-to-george-orwell%E2%80%99s-1984/ar-AA19hVJK

https://twitter.com/HawleyMO/status/1641247009209286657

https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/686/text?s=1&r=15


Keywords
patriot actleftrestrict acts 686right civil libertarian coalition

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket