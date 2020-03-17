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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1837 - Friday - March 13, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/pJrpRJkk3Mk
What The Government Will Never Tell You About Total Systemic Collapse - #1837 6PM
During these early stages of the global pandemic, the government's job is to calm fears and make everyone feel confident in the government's ability to manage crisis. Unfortunately, people would not remain calm or confident if the government actually told them the truth: The U.S. Government's resources and capabilities are not infinite, and they know it. There's a point where a crisis far surpasses the government's ability to maintain order & security, and it happens much faster than most people could imagine.
What The Government Will Never Tell You About Total Systemic Collapse – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/BZ9W30qpFma
Special Appearance: Mike Adams - Mike Adams, the "Health Ranger," is an outspoken consumer health advocate, award-winning investigative journalist, internet activist and science lab director. He is the founder and editor of NaturalNews.com, the internet's most-trafficked natural health news website.
Guest: Deanna Lorraine as a popular political commentator, YouTube Host, Author and Host of her show Winning The Culture War with DeAnna Lorraine. As an outspoken advocate for men and critic of modern feminism, she also hosted a Tribute to Men Rally in Washington DC earlier this year. She vows to continue to champion men’s, father’s and family issues that she says have been ignored. Deanna is running against Nancy Pelosi in one of the most historically blue districts in America, and sees as her mission of taking the message of family values and the American dream straight to Nancy’s doorstep. Her campaign slogan – “God, Family, Country” – is already considered “brazen” by many progressives and is shaking things up in liberal California. TWITTER: @Deanna4Congress
Website: https://www.deannaforcongress.com/
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