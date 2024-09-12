Gardner Goldsmith: More Cash, Brighteon: 9/11, Truth Bomb Mary: $ECRET$, Timcast: SHUT DOWN | EP1319 - Highlights Begin 09/12/2024 8:00 PM EDST

https://rumble.com/v5eob19-ep1319.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql





Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/

MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech

Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/





***

Help Keep Free Speech Alive...

https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY

---

Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!

https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support





***

Gardner Goldsmith 09/13 - NYC Mayor Cries For More Federal Cash, While Handing Migrants Millions

https://rumble.com/embed/v5c35p1/?pub=2trvx





***

Brighteon 09/12 - 9/11: Was an Inside Job - The Truth about 9/11

https://www.brighteon.com/22906465-0604-45a2-a66c-4e23a4c18dbf





***

Truth Bomb Mary WWMD 09/12 - WE KN0W Y0UR $ECRET$ (PART 1)

https://rumble.com/embed/v5c90ng/?pub=2trvx





***

Timcast 09/12 - Government MAY SHUT DOWN, Democrat REFUSE To Fund Gov If Bill Requires PROOF Of Citizenship To Vote

https://rumble.com/embed/v5c90ng/?pub=2trvx





*******************

QuickRX Store

https://quickrxstore.com

Discount Code: save10





******************

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic

https://drpierrekory.com/





******************

Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health





*******************

My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths

https://myfreedoctor.com/



