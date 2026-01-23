The Crumbling Liberal World Order, an interview with Tajana Cekic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Old power structures that once shaped global politics are showing clear signs of strain. From economic pressure to shifting public trust, long-standing institutions are being questioned in ways we haven’t seen before. As influence fragments and new voices emerge, the global balance is clearly in motion. What replaces it may look very different from what we’ve known. Watch the latest interview for a deeper, big-picture discussion on where the world may be headed next.
#GlobalPolitics #WorldOrder #Geopolitics #CurrentAffairs
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
5:08End Screen