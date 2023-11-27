Christmas Under Attack (Again!)

In this episode, we explore a range of topics, from government overreach to the influence of Marxism in American education. We also discuss the recent controversy over gun braces, the growing power of corporations, and the historical significance of the OSU-Michigan football rivalry.

Plus, we reflect on the role of Christianity in society, and the impact of false victimhood narratives. So grab your headphones and get ready for a thought-provoking discussion on Common Sense Ohio!