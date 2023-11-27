Christmas Under Attack (Again!)

In this episode, we explore a range of topics, from government overreach to the influence of Marxism in American education. We also discuss the recent controversy over gun braces, the growing power of corporations, and the historical significance of the OSU-Michigan football rivalry.
Plus, we reflect on the role of Christianity in society, and the impact of false victimhood narratives. So grab your headphones and get ready for a thought-provoking discussion on Common Sense Ohio!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.