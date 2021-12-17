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'Scary' Info - 'Dark Winter', Major Blackouts etc About to Become Reality? [15.12.2021]
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781 views • December 17, 2021
Note: I know nothing, just following the 'BreadCrums' (links below) down 'The Rabitt Hole', But I will not be surprised if it happens.
This is probably the scariest video you will ever watch, especially with the knowledge you now possess of what the Elites are doing to humanity.
Everyone should be preparing and stocking up on food for 6 months.
The Blackout will be just one of 3 Major Events to take place.
--
It Is With Sadness That I Have to Bring You This Information, but as a Watchman I Must Obey God and Give You the Information That Was Just Presented to Me. This Is Not Meant to Scare You but to Inform You One Last Time of the Events That Is About to Happen on Our Planet. Everything Has Now Been Set Into Motion and Cannot Be Stopped. Please Share This Video Out to People You Love, Most Will Ignore It, but Some Will Take the Warning Serious. Jesus Loves You and He Wants You to Be in Heaven With Him, but He Did Tell Us That a Time Was Coming on This Earth of a Great Tribulation That Will Be So Devastating That It Will Not Happen Again. Please Click on the Links Below to Watch This Video
--
Off Grid Desert Farming started out as a channel about living off the land, growing your own food and being prepared for any disaster that might strike in the future. We now are a full fledged Breaking News Channel with all the major news stories from around the world. At Off Grid we show you how todays news stories are fulfilling bible prophecy before your very eyes so you will be ready for the return of Jesus Christ. So stayed tuned for all of the news that will affect you and your family so you will have the information to make wise decisions for your families future.
Please check out our backup channel on Odysee for major information on the Mark of The Beast and other End Time Events in the upper right hand corner of this home page, also if you would like to support our channel and ministry, please click on the Paypal link and Patreon link also in the upper right hand corner of this homepage next to the coyote. Thank You
https://odysee.com/@OffGridDesertFarmingwithPaulandAdrienne:9
--
Putin fires hypersonic nuke & drills near Ukraine border
59,886 views Dec 16, 2021
The Sun
1.8M subscribers
https://youtu.be/pjAH7qbjTEo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIzXayRP7-P0ANpq-nD-h5g
A FULL-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine will spark World War 3, Kiev fears as Moscow test fires its hypersonic nuke missile.
Tensions in Eastern Europe are at boiling point with Vladimir Putin amassing around 100,000 troops close to the Ukrainian border.
Russia staged a new test of its 6,670 mph hypersonic Zircon missile.
The lethal weapon was seen on video fired under a cloak of darkness from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate in the White Sea hitting a coastal target at the Chizha training ground.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHQoLvkXMFFt1mdhRB05HkQ/community
--
WW3 Update!! Ukraine General Says Ukraine Has "Colossal" Anti-aircraft Systems!! Threatens Russia!!
4,646 Views dec 17, 2021
NYPrepper - 34.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/69kkhFcoiX8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz-qVkgMHSvLVyMgqRgEwYQ
--
WW3 ALERT!! RUSSIAN TOR MISSILES SEEN MOVING TOWARD UKRAINE AFTER NATO CHIEF REJECTS PUTIN'S DEMANDS
7,525 views Dec 16, 2021
NYPrepper - 34.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7dpTG3uWDNc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz-qVkgMHSvLVyMgqRgEwYQ
--
DAHBOO77 - 481K subscribers
Joined Mar 8, 2013
130,802,806 views
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/about
Get Ready! Global Elites Just "WARGAMED" Taking Down Entire Financial System by CYBERATTACK
46,465 views Dec 16, 2021
https://youtu.be/_mzJdt9BCGs
The exercise was called “Collective Strength” and took place at the beginning of December. The global “war game” included treasury personnel from 10 countries — Israel, United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Thailand — as well as representatives from the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and Bank of International Settlements.
--
Emergency Alert, All Hell Is About to Break Loose on the Earth Soon, Not Much Time Left to Prepare !
24,798 Views streamed Live on Dec 15, 2021
Off Grid Desert Farming with Paul & Adrienne
49.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/dQuLH-I681s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHQoLvkXMFFt1mdhRB05HkQ
Emergency Alert!!! The End of the World Is Almost Here, Not Much Time Left to Prepare!!!
Off Grid Desert Farming With Paul & Adrienne
Published December 15, 2021 - 21,278 Views
https://rumble.com/vqumme-emergency-alert-the-end-of-the-world-is-almost-here-not-much-time-left-to-p.html
https://rumble.com/c/c-1011795
Source:
Original title: This Is Scary Information - Dark Winter About to Become Reality - Major Blackouts Coming
wil paranormal
51896 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oqrQbfc1yTgS/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
This is probably the scariest video you will ever watch, especially with the knowledge you now possess of what the Elites are doing to humanity.
Everyone should be preparing and stocking up on food for 6 months.
The Blackout will be just one of 3 Major Events to take place.
--
It Is With Sadness That I Have to Bring You This Information, but as a Watchman I Must Obey God and Give You the Information That Was Just Presented to Me. This Is Not Meant to Scare You but to Inform You One Last Time of the Events That Is About to Happen on Our Planet. Everything Has Now Been Set Into Motion and Cannot Be Stopped. Please Share This Video Out to People You Love, Most Will Ignore It, but Some Will Take the Warning Serious. Jesus Loves You and He Wants You to Be in Heaven With Him, but He Did Tell Us That a Time Was Coming on This Earth of a Great Tribulation That Will Be So Devastating That It Will Not Happen Again. Please Click on the Links Below to Watch This Video
--
Off Grid Desert Farming started out as a channel about living off the land, growing your own food and being prepared for any disaster that might strike in the future. We now are a full fledged Breaking News Channel with all the major news stories from around the world. At Off Grid we show you how todays news stories are fulfilling bible prophecy before your very eyes so you will be ready for the return of Jesus Christ. So stayed tuned for all of the news that will affect you and your family so you will have the information to make wise decisions for your families future.
Please check out our backup channel on Odysee for major information on the Mark of The Beast and other End Time Events in the upper right hand corner of this home page, also if you would like to support our channel and ministry, please click on the Paypal link and Patreon link also in the upper right hand corner of this homepage next to the coyote. Thank You
https://odysee.com/@OffGridDesertFarmingwithPaulandAdrienne:9
--
Putin fires hypersonic nuke & drills near Ukraine border
59,886 views Dec 16, 2021
The Sun
1.8M subscribers
https://youtu.be/pjAH7qbjTEo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIzXayRP7-P0ANpq-nD-h5g
A FULL-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine will spark World War 3, Kiev fears as Moscow test fires its hypersonic nuke missile.
Tensions in Eastern Europe are at boiling point with Vladimir Putin amassing around 100,000 troops close to the Ukrainian border.
Russia staged a new test of its 6,670 mph hypersonic Zircon missile.
The lethal weapon was seen on video fired under a cloak of darkness from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate in the White Sea hitting a coastal target at the Chizha training ground.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHQoLvkXMFFt1mdhRB05HkQ/community
--
WW3 Update!! Ukraine General Says Ukraine Has "Colossal" Anti-aircraft Systems!! Threatens Russia!!
4,646 Views dec 17, 2021
NYPrepper - 34.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/69kkhFcoiX8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz-qVkgMHSvLVyMgqRgEwYQ
--
WW3 ALERT!! RUSSIAN TOR MISSILES SEEN MOVING TOWARD UKRAINE AFTER NATO CHIEF REJECTS PUTIN'S DEMANDS
7,525 views Dec 16, 2021
NYPrepper - 34.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7dpTG3uWDNc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz-qVkgMHSvLVyMgqRgEwYQ
--
DAHBOO77 - 481K subscribers
Joined Mar 8, 2013
130,802,806 views
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/about
Get Ready! Global Elites Just "WARGAMED" Taking Down Entire Financial System by CYBERATTACK
46,465 views Dec 16, 2021
https://youtu.be/_mzJdt9BCGs
The exercise was called “Collective Strength” and took place at the beginning of December. The global “war game” included treasury personnel from 10 countries — Israel, United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Thailand — as well as representatives from the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and Bank of International Settlements.
--
Emergency Alert, All Hell Is About to Break Loose on the Earth Soon, Not Much Time Left to Prepare !
24,798 Views streamed Live on Dec 15, 2021
Off Grid Desert Farming with Paul & Adrienne
49.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/dQuLH-I681s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHQoLvkXMFFt1mdhRB05HkQ
Emergency Alert!!! The End of the World Is Almost Here, Not Much Time Left to Prepare!!!
Off Grid Desert Farming With Paul & Adrienne
Published December 15, 2021 - 21,278 Views
https://rumble.com/vqumme-emergency-alert-the-end-of-the-world-is-almost-here-not-much-time-left-to-p.html
https://rumble.com/c/c-1011795
Source:
Original title: This Is Scary Information - Dark Winter About to Become Reality - Major Blackouts Coming
wil paranormal
51896 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oqrQbfc1yTgS/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
Keywords
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