BOMBSHELL! Mel Gibson about to EXPOSE all of them

Was Mel Gibson the fall guy for wanting to expose child trafficking rings in Hollywood? He is involved in a new documentary about the underbelly of child trafficking in the U.S. and other countries. That is why he is trending today. Will the mainstream condone this or remind us why he is a persona non grata?

👕 REDACTED MERCH 👕

Go grab some Redacted Merch from their store. Go to https://RedactedStore.com

Mirrored - Redacted News

